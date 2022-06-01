Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $212,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

