Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

