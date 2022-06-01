Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 368 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $442.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.72 and its 200-day moving average is $522.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

