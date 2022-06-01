Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,162 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.09%.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

