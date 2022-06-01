Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,661,000 after buying an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,996,000 after buying an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.71.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $338.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.53 and its 200 day moving average is $465.01. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $309.00 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

