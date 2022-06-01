Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
NYSE BEN opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.27.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
