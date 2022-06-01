Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of FRG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.09.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,999,000. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 808,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 195,510 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 64,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 114.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

