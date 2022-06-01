Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 197,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,737,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

FSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.10.

The stock has a market cap of $992.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,690,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

