Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Fortis worth $51,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fortis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

