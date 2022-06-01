ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 25.3% in May

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,200 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the April 30th total of 990,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,160. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

