FlypMe Price Hits $0.0318 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $561,588.95 and approximately $6.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,777.70 or 0.99908870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

