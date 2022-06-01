Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FFIC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

