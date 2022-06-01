Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

FLGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 818,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,214. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.84.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Flora Growth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Flora Growth by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flora Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.