FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $56.17. 50,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 69,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 83.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

