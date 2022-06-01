First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First United alerts:

First United stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.75. First United has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, analysts forecast that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First United by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.