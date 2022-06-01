First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 764,480 shares.The stock last traded at $38.39 and had previously closed at $38.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

