First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.53

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.53 and traded as high as C$37.15. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$36.62, with a volume of 2,848,458 shares changing hands.

FM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$25.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.1709109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total value of C$3,152,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$108,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,436 shares of company stock worth $10,234,666.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

