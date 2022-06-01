First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

FHB stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.