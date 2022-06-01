First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $30.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

FHB stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

