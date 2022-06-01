First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.21 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 13.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 222,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Community by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Community by 40.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

