Financial Review: The Arena Group (AREN) versus The Competition

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Arena Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Arena Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Arena Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Arena Group Competitors 396 1864 2677 77 2.49

The Arena Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.43%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 46.48%. Given The Arena Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Arena Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Arena Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Arena Group $189.14 million -$89.94 million -3.71 The Arena Group Competitors $11.52 billion $2.61 billion 12.24

The Arena Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Arena Group. The Arena Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Arena Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Arena Group -40.70% N/A -43.99% The Arena Group Competitors 38.45% 2.72% 4.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The Arena Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Arena Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Arena Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Arena Group competitors beat The Arena Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology. The company was formerly known as TheMaven, Inc. and changed its name to The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

