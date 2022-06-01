Financial Review: Codex DNA (DNAY) and Its Rivals

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Codex DNA to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Codex DNA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Codex DNA Competitors 324 1330 1829 58 2.46

Codex DNA currently has a consensus target price of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 296.42%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA -311.52% -46.56% -36.63% Codex DNA Competitors -232.11% 7.13% -10.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA $11.04 million -$38.96 million -1.75 Codex DNA Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -26.47

Codex DNA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA. Codex DNA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Codex DNA competitors beat Codex DNA on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

