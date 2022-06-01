Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

