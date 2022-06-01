Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.07.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Shares of FSZ traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.95. 309,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,397. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.24.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$241.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 164.09%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$245,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,239,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.