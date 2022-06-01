Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

FIS traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.33. 32,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.