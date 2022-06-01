Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 200.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.20 or 0.05557924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00461154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

