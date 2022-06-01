Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

