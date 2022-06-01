Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.24

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMIGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

