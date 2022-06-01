Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.24

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

