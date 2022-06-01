Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Gap Up to $7.41

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.65. Falcon Minerals shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,444 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a market cap of $660.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Falcon Minerals ( NASDAQ:FLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

