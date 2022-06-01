Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. 530,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,930,716. The stock has a market cap of $409.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $99.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

