Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Short Interest Update

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,578. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $149.00 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.83.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.40%.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
