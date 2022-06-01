Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 422,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The company has a market capitalization of $189.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.37. Express has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a negative return on equity of 137.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Express will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Express by 368.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Express by 20.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 445,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 76,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Express by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Express by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

