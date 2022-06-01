ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0187 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,326.21 and $1,300.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

