Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Plans Dividend of $1.20 (OTCMKTS:EXSR)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
OTCMKTS EXSR opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.39. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $180.00.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (Get Rating)
