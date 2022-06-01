Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
