Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (EXSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXSR opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.39.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (Get Rating)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

