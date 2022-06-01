Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,153 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 14,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

