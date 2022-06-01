Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,153 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.10% of Exact Sciences worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 14,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

