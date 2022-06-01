Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.76 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.35 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

