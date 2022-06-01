Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.75. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.