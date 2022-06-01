Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

