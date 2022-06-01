Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

