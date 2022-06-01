Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.