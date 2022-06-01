Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,023,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,037,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 70.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 58,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

