Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

