Evercore Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,791,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

