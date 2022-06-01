Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $543.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.