EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $45,046.79 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. EvenCoin has a market cap of $45,046.79 and $120,636.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00222510 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002754 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.24 or 0.01791971 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00337776 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000181 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.