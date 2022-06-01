EUNO 24-Hour Volume Tops $507.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $507.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00216528 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,553,419,312 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.