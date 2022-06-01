Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $103.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

