Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $413,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $163.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

