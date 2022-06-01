Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.59 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.69.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

